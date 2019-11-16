LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners declared the initial search for a new chief clerk a “failed” effort and are starting over as they seek to hire a top administrator for the county’s government.
About 40 candidates applied for the opening after it was advertised in October following the death of Diana Robinson, who served in the role approximately 40 years.
“Of that, maybe 24 or 25 met the minimum qualifications,” Commissioner John Mathias said.
“We’re declaring a failed search,” Commissioner Preston Boop said.
Robinson took medical leave in April and Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, has since served as the acting chief clerk. Robinson died July 6.
McLaughlin has said he prefers his director role and won’t seek the chief clerk position permanently.
The position pays between $80,000 and $100,000 depending on experience, Mathias said. The new deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and the full job description and details to apply are available at the Job Opportunities link under the Services tab at www.unionco.org.
The current Board of Commissioners — Boop, Mathias and John Showers — are working with Commissioners-elect Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards, who will replace Mathias and Showers in January.
The plan had been for the current board to make the hire and have the new chief clerk in place before the new commissioners are sworn in. The current timeline may not allow that.
Of the applicants who submitted resumes initially, Mathias said many had supervisory experience. However, he said such experience didn’t match the needs of chief clerk, which he likened to a chief operating officer.
The chief clerk is the top administrator and oversees 11 department heads. The county operates on a $20 million budget and employs approximately 140 workers.
“Apparently, there wasn’t a strong enough emphasis in management skills,” Mathias said. “We’re looking for an executive here.”
Boop said it appeared many applicants were applying for a position akin to a chief financial officer or a human relations officer.
“I think some were confused as to what the job’s all about,” Boop said.
Reber said governmental experience, understanding how a county operates and capability to work with elected officials are paramount.
“Leadership is a key point,” he said.
Richards said since the position will be advertised three more times including around the Thanksgiving holiday, perhaps it will spur interest from a Union County native who’s moved away but is looking for a new job to move home.
That’s how Richards herself came to move back to the area, she said.
Showers stressed that the hire is non-partisan. That two outgoing commissioners are conducting interviews doesn’t make the position a “lame duck” situation, he said.
“Having all five of us involved, I believe they’ll know where they stand,” Showers said.