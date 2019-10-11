LEWISBURG — Voters in Union County were able to get some hands-on experience with their new voting machines and fill out test ballots on Friday at RiverWoods.
In a matter of only two hours, more than 30 people had come to check out the new machines according to Pamela Mauger of the League of Women Voters.
“They're doing much better than I thought they would. It’s not that different from the old machine but it does require a bit of concentration and the explanation about do not walk away with your ballot, but to make sure it is sent through the scanner,” said Mauger.
RiverWoods resident James Tennis believes the new system will work out ok. “I have to learn what kind of a touch to do to the machine to make it do what I ask it to do but yeah, I think it will work.”
David Hunter who received his instruction on the machine from Mauger was “impressed,” by them. “I think they are going to be a little easier to operate,” said Hunter.
“We’re definitely urging everyone to get a hands-on ahead of time so they can have at least the basic experience of how to use the machines,” said Mauger.
Gloria Strong, who got to try out the new machines for the first time, doesn't see a problem with them. " I think they're pretty neat. I think it's easier."
Voters will get that chance several times in the coming month including today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Open Gallery at 430 Market St. in Lewisburg. October 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Miller Center in Lewisburg. October 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCann School of Business and Technology in Lewisburg, and October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Decorating Center, DC Coffee, 3 Cedar Green Ctr. Mifflinburg.