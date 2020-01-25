LEWISBURG — Union County seeks applicants to fill a vacancy on its County Board of Assessment Appeals.
County commissioners appoint members to the independent board. The board’s function is to rule on property assessment appeals, hearing testimony and concluding on the fair market value of a property. That value is used to determine the assessed value of a property, which is the monetary figure on which properties are taxed.
Applicants should have knowledge of county real estate market values, however, it’s not required that members work in real estate. Members serve terms of two or four years. They meet roughly one to three times a year depending on the number of appeals filed, according to Chief Tax Assessor Joan Duncheskie, and are paid $200 for each day they meet. State law mandates that members complete nine hours of training within six months of being appointed.
Letters of interest are due Feb. 21. The letters must detail interest and motivation for serving plus details on unique skills or qualifications. Email letters to svrabel@unionco.org or mail to Union County Commissioners, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Questions specific to the Board of Assessment Appeals can be made to Duncheskie at jduncheskie@unionco.org or 570-524-8616.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO