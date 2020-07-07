Union County Commissioners approved the sale of a small chunk of land in Gregg Township to be developed into a gas station and convenience store.
J.J. Powell Inc. offered $450,000 for 7 acres along Route 15 within the Great Stream Commons industrial park north of Allenwood. County Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said during a commissioners meeting Monday that the firm has 90 days to ensure the site is suitable for its development plan.
According to Commissioner Jeff Reber, the company will develop the land for a Snappy’s convenience store. Snappy’s is a regional brand with 10 locations in Central Pennsylvania including the State College area, according to the company’s website.
The acreage sits on the south corner of Route 15 and Russell Road where there is an existing traffic signal. It’s just south of Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland.
The sale leaves Union County with 343 marketable acres for development at the industrial park, according to Shawn McLaughlin, the county’s planning and economic development director.
Commissioners voted in February to extended its listing agreement with the commercial brokerage firm Lee & Associates, Mechanicsburg. Last year, JM Industrial Realty LLC, Watsontown, paid $3.75 million to Target for 166 acres adjacent to the county-owned property. The realty company associated with Moran Logistics hasn’t publicly announced its plans for the land.
In other business, the commissioners voted to pursue $4,056,945 in grant funding for COVID-19 relief. The board is targeting at least partial use of that funding to expand broadband capability in western Union County, citing the need to improve remote learning and business opportunities during the pandemic.
Other potential uses for the funds is grants for local businesses and nonprofits recovering from lost revenue and donations caused by the pandemic.
The board of commissioners has not formally approved how the funding will be spent locally but expects the grant to be approved by the federal government.
Commissioners also voted to contract with Larson Design Group to design repairs estimated at $163,231 to the old red covered bridge that crosses Penns Creek near Millmont that’s been closed for several years due to damages.