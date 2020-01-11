Two Union County deputy sheriffs extinguished an engine fire along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension that threatened to burn an injured motorist trapped behind the steering wheel of a delivery van severely damaged in a crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Trey Toland and Alex Yoder said they drove upon the accident scene on Jan. 3 along I-476, south of the Quakertown exit in Milford Township, Bucks County. They were traveling to the Curran-Fromhold prison in Philadelphia to pick up an inmate to be transferred to Union County.
They slowed in traffic as they passed the scene shortly before 10 a.m., debris littering the highway. The driver-side door of a 2018 Ford Transit was opened and the deputies could see the driver was still inside the van. Toland activated his vehicle’s emergency lights, pulled over and the deputies approached on foot. Yoder immediately noticed the engine compartment was ablaze. They said they were the first emergency responders on the scene.
“You could see flames between the firewall and the back of the motor,” Toland said.
Toland said he ran to the Sheriff’s Office vehicle and grabbed a fire extinguisher as Yoder stood by the driver, identified by state police at King of Prussia as Randy Wyman, 51, of Allentown.
Wyman was pinned between the dashboard and suffered a leg injury in the crash, Yoder said.
A state police investigation found Wyman had rear-ended a 2015 Volvo semi truck, according to a public incident report. The impact forced the Transit’s front-end toward the passenger compartment.
Toland said he twice extinguished flames inside the Transit’s engine compartment. Moments later, Yoder noticed flames spreading beneath the dash about 5 inches from Wyman’s pant legs. A broken valve on a gas cylinder hissed nearby. Yoder said it was helium.
“I looked down and I saw his foot was snapped. I made Trey aware there was a fire under there and he put it out,” Yoder said.
Wyman was conscious, Yoder said. He was bleeding from his head, complaining of pressure on his leg and spoke about calling his boss, Yoder said. Both airbags had deployed, the windshield on the driver-side was shattered outward and the driver seat was fully retracted, Toland said.
The deputies estimated a state trooper arrived in under 10 minutes. At least another 10 minutes passed before fire and rescue services arrived and extracted Wyman from the wreckage.
“He was pinned in the vehicle. There was no way he was getting out,” Toland said. “We stayed with him until fire and EMS was there. I knew we weren’t getting him out. They were going to have to cut him out.”
With Philadelphia-area authorities on scene, the deputies said they shared their contact information, returned to their own vehicle and continued into Philadelphia.
“We were glad we were there at that time or it could have been totally different. We were there and did our job. I think any good person would have stopped and done the same. We’re just glad he was OK,” Yoder said.
Sheriff Ernie Ritter reiterated the potential peril the scene presented.
“I’m just proud of the guys. They were able to do the job,” Ritter said.
According to a public information report from state police at King of Prussia, Wyman was transported by ambulance for treatment at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.
The driver of the semi, Jack Tomczyk, 42, and a passenger, Piotr Tomczyk, 47, both of New Jersey, both escaped injury, state police said. Jack Tomczyk was wearing a seat belt while Piotr Tomczyk was not, state police said.