Eased restrictions allowed Beth Walter to shop for something new and retrieve something old.
She’d dropped off a pair of shoes for repair at a Valley store and hadn’t seen them in the weeks since.
“I have not been able to wear them because of it,” Walter, of McClure, said.
The transition from Red to Yellow status in Union County arrived on a rainy Friday with unseasonably cool temperatures. The transition is part of Gov. Tom Wolf's planned phase-out of restrictions imposed in March as the coronavirus pandemic set in. Certain businesses including shoe repair stores and clothing stores closed under the restrictions.
Walter milled about American Rescue Workers Thrift Store on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg. She wasn’t alone. About a half-dozen shoppers browsed during the noon hour.
Lori Berge pushed a stroller between circular clothing racks, her 15-month-old grandson, Oakie, brushed by the sleeves of shirts hung on hangers.
“I heard that everything’s opening up, more or less. I have my grandson with me and I was looking for toys,” Berge said.
Berge said she’s mostly stayed home during the pandemic aside from helping care for her grandson as her daughter works from home.
“Walmart and Wenger’s,” Berge said of the two stores she frequented during the stay-at-home order.
John Smith owns The Emporium in New Berlin. It’s a craft and antique shop connected to Smith’s other Front Street business, the Samuel Aurand House Bed & Breakfast. The shop is a co-op and Smith is one of four merchants who sells goods there.
He cleaned up the store and opened Friday. A sign on the door asks shoppers to wear masks and adhere to social distancing. He had some disposable masks on hand but at least one shopper wasn’t aware.
“We had one guy come to the door and read the sign. He didn’t have a mask and turned around and left,” Smith said. “I didn’t get to talk to him at all.”
Smith said he hasn't had guests at the bed and breakfast since the pandemic. A reservation remains for next weekend — guests slated for a Mifflinburg wedding — though Smith isn't sure that it will be upheld.
Michele Boone and Michele Blasius together exited The Mercantile on Market Street in Lewisburg. They huddled beneath Boone’s umbrella as a slight drizzle of rain fell.
They came to visit a friend, Gina Giunta Fick, who owns Champion Shoe, Lewisburg, and they came to shop. They wanted to support small businesses.
“I needed nothing in this bag,” Boone said, laughing.
Chris Pinchak, Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning of Central Pennsylvania, Lewisburg, said his business has been open, but phone lines were silent in April. "We probably got three calls the entire month."
But now, being under a yellow designation is great, Pinchak said. "It's been a while. But we've been blessed and it's just good to be back working again. When word got out about the economy re-opening, Pinchak said, "people started calling us. Starting May 1, I've been getting calls every day.
The work has been steady, so Pinchak "keeps scheduling them."
Pinchak has one employee. "We wear our PPE mask, full covering and gloves if necessary," he said. "If there are people around we'll maintain social distancing. Our job is cleaning so that part is covered."
Pinchak's customers are both residential and commercial.
"We are ready to go," he said. "We invested in the proper PPE for everybody's safety and protection. Since the state opened up it hasn't seemed to affect a steady volume of business. We're just excited to go back to work."
Pinchak's business services within a 30-minute radius of Lewisburg, he said. That covers South Williamsport, Williamsport, Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove.
"We've been around for six years," he said. "We continue to grow and keep our customer's satisfied."
As a physical therapist, Adam Wolfe, of Pivot Physical Therapy (Lewisburg) was deemed an essential healthcare worker, so he has been working throughout the pandemic.
It may take several weeks before he sees an influx of new patients, Wolfe said. "Because elective surgery is now going to resume at our area hospitals. But even then there is a tiered system within the surgical realm, where higher priorities will be done first and they'll probably be staggered, taking precautions.
"I'm not sure when we'll get back to seeing what we're used to seeing," Wolfe said.
Wolfe keeps to CDC guidelines.
"We wear masks," he said. "We screen people as they come in the door. We clean 10 times more than we ever have, with various disinfectants. We have hand washing setups and patients can wash their hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer."
There are a lot of things he is doing to make sure that they are preventing the spread of COVID 19 as much as possible.
"The other thing we are doing through this pandemic that is kind of innovative," he said, "is telehealth, telerehab. Patients can call in to a platform and we can take them through their treatment programs virtually."
There is a lot of learning, Wolfe said, "to figure out ways to not use our hands. We use our hands every day on patients. And you have to be creative with what you prescribe and your instruction with patients to make sure they are doing it properly."