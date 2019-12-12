LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners plan to vote Tuesday on a final operating budget for 2020.
The preliminary budget adopted last month projects spending at $19,030,630 compared to $17,877,228 revenue. The resulting deficit of $1,153,402 will be resolved without a tax increase, according to Commissioner Chair Preston Boop.
“We have enough cash balance left over from 2019 to fill the gap. We’re making cuts here and there and tweaking it,” Boop said.
The projected 2020 budget is smaller than the spending plan adopted for 2019, which was balanced at $19,438,672 and also did not include a tax increase.
The commissioners meet at 2 p.m. inside the county government center at 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.