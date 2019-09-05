LEWISBURG — Union County voters can test out the county’s newest election machines during demonstrations at 11 different locations on Sept. 24.
The demonstrations will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg; East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg; White Deer Township Building, 2191 Creek Road, New Columbia; Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg; New Berlin Community Center, 318 Vine St., New Berlin; Limestone Township Municipal Building, 3840 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg; Lewis Township Municipal Building, 116 Maple Street, Millmont; Hartley Township Municipal Building, 1845 State Route 235, Laurelton; Mifflinburg Area High School, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg; Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 2115 Strickler Road, Mifflinburg; McCann Business School, 7475 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO