Union County’s Board of Elections followed its solicitor’s advice and didn’t act on a request by county Democrats who asked that voters submitting naked ballots be afforded an opportunity to submit a provisional ballot.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court established that all naked ballots — mail-in and absentee ballots submitted without a secrecy envelope — are automatically voided in the 2020 general election.
D. Toni Byrd and Steve Becker, attorneys representing Democrat committees in the Valley, argued during a Union County Board of Elections meeting Monday that voters whose ballots are voided over the secrecy envelope are disenfranchised if not given the opportunity to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day, Tuesday.
Provisional ballots are recorded but not officially counted in vote totals until they’re reviewed by county boards of elections.
Rick Thomas, chair of the Union County Democrat Committee, requested the provisional ballot alternative during the special pre-election meeting. He said observers could be given a ballot’s voter identification number to use in contacting the voter to inform them of their naked ballot and instruct them on submitting a provisional ballot.
“I’ve got to follow the law. The law says (a naked ballot) gets set aside,” Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, said. “I do not believe there is any room to correct that at any point in time.”
County Solicitor Jonathan Dewald explained, to which Byrd and Becker agreed, that naked ballots are void. However, Dewald held that provisional ballots are for issues concerning voter eligibility and not a ballot’s merit.
Becker said by allowing provisional ballots, Union County would be allowing such voters a chance to have their choices tallied. The merit of the ballot could be decided in time, Byrd said. Becker said he’s unaware of any caselaw backing Dewald’s conclusion that the submission of a naked ballot doesn’t qualify for a provisional ballot remedy.
“You have three lawyers here and we’re interpreting it differently. That suggests a court could do the same thing,” Byrd told Dewald.
“You’re asking what obligation does the Board of Elections have to cure that and I think the answer is none,” Dewald said. “I don’t think it’s advisable to put a cure of obligation in place.”
County Commissioner Jeff Reber, the election board chair, and Commissioner Preston Boop, both of whom are Republicans, each sided with Dewald and after a lengthy discussion, moved the meeting off the issue without action.
Commissioner Stacy Richards, a Democrat, initiated the discussion but didn’t request official action by the board. She’d been rebuffed earlier in the meeting in her attempt to amend the previous election board meeting’s minutes to reflect a broader description of elections issues. Her motion to do so died without a second from Reber or Boop.
After the meeting, Thomas said some counties are expected to contact voters who turn in naked ballots, adding that the provisional ballot issue could be another election issue brought before the courts.