SUNBURY — About 50 people, including members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) are hoping the district and the union come to an agreement after Friday’s picketing outside of the school district’s administration building on Packer Island.
The union represents 63 employees, including classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries. The group lined up along both sides of Bridge Avenue on Packer Island.
“The district is being unreasonable with demands on our union, and unrealistic on us,” union President Jody Kovaschetz said before the work stoppage began Friday morning.
According to district Solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020. Negotiations fell through and both sides are at a standstill, leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.
Kovaschetz attended Thursday’s school board meeting but directors did not address the planned strike.
This week, Superintendent Jason Bendle said schools would remain open during the strike.
Parent Angela Holiday said she arrived to show her support for the union.
“These people have meant so much to my children and they are the reason why they can go to school and function,” Holiday said. “I feel like if their jobs are at risk it isn’t right. They supported me and my family.”
Maddie Rosa, a ninth-grade student in the district, said she showed up to support the aides.
“We wanted to show our love and support for our community,” Rosa said. “I don’t want to see them lose their jobs.”
Bendle said the district functioned as normal on Friday.
“Everything that needed to be handled was handled,” he said. “Staff was in good spirits and I visited all the buildings throughout the day.”
Kovaschetz said on Thursday she was not sure whether the strike would continue on Monday. Bendle said the district is prepared to continue to make sure all buildings are covered in case the group decides to picket next week.