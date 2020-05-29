State government kept Union County in the yellow and the Board of Commissioners said they’re not being told why.
Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards all said they’ve received no information about what’s keeping Union County from moving into green status and what criteria need to be met to achieve that distinction.
The commissioners spoke Thursday with representatives from the governor’s office and state Department of Health and expected answers Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf announced 16 counties will move to green June 5. An initial 18 counties including Montour and Snyder moved to green Friday. Northumberland County remained in the yellow phase and commissioners there plan to send a letter to the governor's office to voice their disappointment in the decision.
“I used to be disappointed, now I’m just disgusted,” Reber said.
Asked to explain why Union County wasn’t moving to the green phase when neighboring counties were, Wolf said the key data points being used to determine whether counties can move into a phase with more relaxed restrictions are: New cases over the last seven days; the percentage of positive test results in the last 14 days; and whether there have been outbreaks in the county.
Asked to explain which of those data points were at play in the decision to keep Union County in the yellow phase, Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle pointed to a slightly different measure. On May 7, when the county was moved into the yellow phase, there were 40 coronavirus cases in Union County. By Friday, there were 57.
"From when it was announced that Union County would open, on May 7, and where we are now, was nearly a 40 percent increase, which is concerning,” he said.
For comparison, Snyder County, which entered the green phase on Friday, had 33 cases on May 7 and 39 on Friday.
Risk calculator
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is also using a risk calculator created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University.
The Carnegie Mellon report specifically says it’s not intended to be used to determine whether to open or close a county, but is intended to be “one of many inputs (state officials) consider in making decisions affecting the ‘Process to Reopen Pennsylvania.’"
The Carnegie Mellon risk calculator measures the number of cases in an area; the number of workers who commute into the county compared to the total number of workers in the county; the number of seniors, compared to the number of ICU beds; the population density; the percentage of the population over 60; and the percentage of workers employed in jobs that had been closed.
By those measures, Union County rates better than neighboring counties based on hospital capacity. The Carnegie Mellon risk calculator gave Snyder and Union counties comparable scores based on the number of commuters.
The risk calculator ranked Union County higher than neighboring counties for risk from the number of workers in closed businesses and only Northumberland County had a higher risk score based on the number of cases over the prior 14 days.
“I don't know why the governor didn't put us on the list to reopen today. I'm very curious to learn why,” Richards said, adding that she was "frustrated" that the county wasn't informed in advance and given information as to why the decision was made.
The move from yellow to green further loosens government-imposed restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19. Green status allows gatherings of up to 250 people and permits dining in restaurants and barbershops and salons to operate.
Yellow caps gatherings at 25 and doesn’t allow dine-in operations or barbers and beauticians to open their businesses.
Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney said he anticipated the county would go green.
“I’m not happy about it at all,” Cooney said.
Residents in a 'tizzy'
Union County had 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 compared to 334 new negatives during the 14 days from May 16 to Friday, according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Health data. The county has 57 positives and 1,100 negatives in total since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Symptoms of COVID-19 usually present in infected persons within 2 to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, however, can be spread by asymptomatic carriers who aren’t aware they’d been infected.
Of the 34 counties that went green Friday or will go green June 5, Union County has fewer total cases than 14 of them. Some counties have significantly larger populations, while others are smaller.
“Union County residents and business owners are really, really in a tizzy. This isn’t good for anybody,” said Boop, who said he’d been fielding phone calls almost nonstop hours after The Associated Press first reported on the county color transitions, which was subsequently corroborated during Wolf’s press conference Friday.
“We’re not even talking about returning to normal. We’re talking about allowing businesses to reopen so they don’t go bankrupt,” Boop said.
Boop reiterated a comment he made previously: That county commissioners don’t have the ability to buck the governor’s orders and unilaterally declare itself green.
District Attorney Pete Johnson declined to comment when asked if he’d prosecute cases of individuals or businesses cited for violating Wolf’s emergency orders.
The health care system in the Valley hasn’t been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. Geisinger’s total count of hospitalizations across its entire system is 47, down from 60 last week, according to President and CEO Jaewon Ryu. Between hospitals in Union, Northumberland and Montour counties, only one COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator on Friday.
Evangelical Community Hospital’s count of hospitalizations isn’t known, however, President and CEO Kendra Aucker has expressed that the hospital hasn’t been overwhelmed by the disease.
“Obviously, the curve has been flattened,” Reber said.
Ryu did signal a warning for those entering green or even in the state's yellow phase. When asked about Gov. Wolf's color-coded phased reopening, Ryu said that while he likes that it makes it simple for people to understand, the mitigation remains complicated.
"Sometimes green suggests, 'all in the clear,'" he said. "There are a lot of promising trends, case counts are coming down, but we're not out of the clear. In a very short burst, we could be right back where we started. Caution is something we need to emphasize.
State Rep. David Rowe, R-85, said it’s “utterly outrageous” that Union County wasn’t moved to green. He said the shutdown’s intent was to limit the impact on state health care, citing Wolf’s comments in mid-March when the shutdown order was issued.
“The objective has been met,” Rowe said. “At this point, any further damage the governor is causing by this shutdown is intentional on his part.”
Northumberland stays yellow
Northumberland County Commissioners Chairman Sam Schiccatano and Commissioner Joe Klebon said Friday, they are not considering moving from yellow to green without the governor's approval.
"I'm very disappointed. I don't understand their criteria or where they're getting their numbers from," said Schiccatano. "This puts our small businesses in jeopardy. We're going to have our restaurants, our beauticians, our barbershops lose patrons to other counties and they may never come back. The longer it goes, the worse it will be. It's horrendous."
Klebon said he, too, wants the county to move into the green phase.
"It's frustrating," he said. "I think we should be green. Obviously, with the safety precautions in place."
Neither Schiccatano or Klebon said they would entertain a discussion yet to move into the next phase without the governor's approval.
"We're not at that stage," said Schiccatano. "The next step is having our citizens and our legislators come up with reasons why we should be green and ask questions."
"We have to have some patience with this," said Klebon. "We would want the approval of the governor's office. We don't want to be penalized."
Commissioner Kymberley Best was unable to be reached for comment.
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser and Managing Editor Bill Bowman contributed to this story.