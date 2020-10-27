The Danville teachers strike is on for Monday, unless the school board negotiators come back with a proposal teachers can agree on, Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato said on Tuesday.
He said it doesn't appear likely there will be such a proposal.
"Nobody has contacted us about meeting," he said. "They didn't come back with a counterproposal and they canceled tonight's (Tuesday night's) meeting."
Contract talks on Monday night ended after more than 3 hours. Both sides rejected proposals from the other, and board negotiators canceled the second night's session.
School officials will give parents a 48-hour advance if they believe the strike will happen, though only the union was required to give that advance notice to the district under Act 88, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. She said the union notified board President Bonnie Edmeads by letter on Oct. 7 that it planned to strike on Nov. 2 if no agreement was reached.
"We've been bargaining for two and half years," Fortunato said, including the talks held before the previous contract expired on June 30, 2019. "This isn't about the pandemic. It is what it is. Who knows when the pandemic will be over. I would, more than anybody, prefer not to go on strike, but I'm not apologizing for it."
He said the union offers would not bankrupt the school district and are fair to the teachers, district and taxpayers.
"If the district were insolvent, we wouldn't be going down this road," he said.
District negotiators have been pushing for deductibles of $250 for an individual and $750 for a family for the teachers on the Geisinger Health Plan (GHP). Teachers on Capital Blue Cross through the Central Susquehanna health trust have to go with those deductibles because the trust no longer is offering zero deductibles.
Board solicitor Carl Beard has said 110 association members are on the Geisinger plan and 53 are on Capital Blue Cross.
Fortunato said the union would accept a GHP plan with deductibles of $100 per individual and $300 for a family, as well as a two-year proposal, which he said the board previously wanted, but the board rejected both on Monday night.
The district’s proposed five-year agreement in March included raises of 3.35 percent the first year, 3.25 percent the second and third years, and 3 percent the final two years. The union more recently proposed a two-year pact with raises of 3.35 percent the first year and 3.25 percent the second year, which is the current school year, with no deductible for GHP members.
Fortunato said the board also had wanted a three-year proposal, which the teachers offered with a third-year raise of 3 percent. The board negotiators rejected it, he said.
He said union members agreed to strike because, "They (district officials) needed to understand we were serious, because we were."
Boyle posted a letter to parents and guardians on the district website on Tuesday, informing them the strike could occur as early as Monday.
"If nothing transpires, we will put on a side notice on the website if teachers intend to strike on Monday," Boyle said in an interview later.
She stated sports and extracurricular activities will go on, if coaches and advisers are willing to continue, which she said appears to be the case.
In her letter, Boyle states that Monday's meeting included a state mediator, but there was no resolution to the outstanding issues.
"Please know that the School Board’s negotiation team continues to strive to find a fiscally responsible compromise to reach a tentative agreement," Boyle wrote. "However, in the unfortunate event that the union leadership calls for a strike, you, as parents, must be prepared."
She said all strike days would be made up through holidays and/or days in June.
"I am very hopeful that DEA reconsiders its position to strike," Boyle's letter continued. "Although we have several areas of agreement, there are still three areas that need to be negotiated: wages, length of agreement, and health care. There is no denying that we agree with the fact that they have been working very hard to provide an education for all students during this school year. As a former teacher, I know firsthand the passion and commitment that goes into making the classroom experience special and educational."
She said the board negotiators are willing to meet as often and as long as necessary to find a fiscally responsible compromise to reach an agreement and avoid a strike.