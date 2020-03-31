Workers laid off at National Ticket Co. in Northumberland County braced for the loss of medical benefits Tuesday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, one month earlier than their labor contract directed.
Then, company leaders reversed course, maintaining employee medical benefits through April, according to a spokesperson for union workers at the printing company.
“They just called me back. I have some good news. They came up with the money to make April’s premium,” said John Potts, district council representative, Graphic Communications Conference International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
National Ticket is a commercial printer of custom tickets, wristbands and the likes for amusement parks, arcades and concert venues. It shuttered Tuesday, with the closure described as temporary.
An automated phone message at the company’s Paxinos headquarters cited the virus and its associated disease, COVID-19. The message stated that no new orders are being taken and production and shipping on current orders has stopped. Company officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Staff received letters dated March 26 announcing National Ticket would cease the health coverage provided by Capital Blue Cross due to a “reduction in hours of employment.” The letter offered information on the continuation of health coverage, or COBRA, at full expense to employees.
Potts warned company leaders by email that he’d direct employees to hold National Ticket responsible for any medical claims through April 30 had the firm not extended coverage through next month.
Local 726S is a standalone union with members only employed at National Ticket, about 60. There is additional staff who work at the plant who are non-union but receive benefits under the union contract.
They’re all working under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement that expired in November. The contract mandates medical coverage continues for 30 days after the layoff begins, Potts said.
Attempts to strike a new deal in collective bargaining has failed thus far.
“These negotiations have been all about health care,” Potts said.
According to Potts, a conference call vote scheduled for March 19 was scuttled when Gov. Tom Wolf announced his initial business closures. National Ticket reopened under the printing company exemption, Potts said, operating until Tuesday.