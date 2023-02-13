SELINSGROVE – Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA)’s office in Selinsgrove will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The 713 Bridge St. office will reopen Tuesday for regular business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
While closed, individuals with immediate needs may leave a message at 570-374-0181 or at info@union-snydercaa.org which will promptly be returned.
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty in Union and Snyder counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.