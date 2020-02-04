LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is teaming up with Evangelical Community Hospital to bring a little kindness to schools, businesses and Valley communities.
The 2020 Kindness Campaign is running in conjunction with National Heart Month this month. The idea is to spread awareness of the importance of mental health on one’s physical health by engaging in a weeklong effort of performing intentional acts of kindness, according to United Way spokesman Seth Joseph.
Kindness Campaign activities will take place Feb. 10-14. School districts, businesses and community members can participate in the week’s daily challenges (Monday is to compliment or appreciate someone), post on social media using #bekind2020 and wear their Be Kind merchandise. All of that can more can be found at www.gsvuw.org/bekind.
From now until Feb. 18, the United Way is hosting a social media contest in which students can win a pair of Apple Airpods and adults can win a pair of Live United Live Music Festival tickets.
"We are challenging everyone to post a photo or video of themselves or someone they know doing an act of kindness," Joseph said. "Get creative and use the #bekind2020."
