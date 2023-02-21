The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Join the Community Mapping Project of the Susquehanna Valley United Way.
This project, supported in part through a grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership (fcfpartnership.org), is gathering stories to better understand community strengths; build a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live here; and make community-generated strategies for change.
United Way hopes to hear from residents across all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.
Stories and experiences will be gathered through the Community Questionnaire, which is available online at svuw.org/community-mapping, and through in-person events called StoryCircles.
The Community Questionnaire starts with the question, “What do you love about where you live?” A StoryCircle gathers a small group, 7-12 participants, who share stories related to a prompt or series of prompts, facilitated by a trained community member.
The community map will serve as a guide that the United Way will use to determine next steps as it continues to address issues significant to local residents and build on community strengths.
United Way is collaborating with various local groups including churches, businesses, artist projects and more.
To host a StoryCircle, contact community@svuw.org or check local library event pages to find out when a StoryCircle opportunity is coming.
Stay up-to-date on the Community Mapping Project by following Susquehanna Valley United Way on Facebook and other social media @SusquehannaValleyUW or visit svuw.org/community-mapping to learn more.