SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way launched its new Local Vision website page.
Local Vision is a program of GSVUW that works to alleviate poverty among those citizens who are among the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) populations in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. ALICE citizens are the growing number of individuals and families who are working, but are unable to afford the basic necessities of housing, food, child care, health care and transportation, according to the United Way. They typically make too much money to qualify for many benefits, but too little money to make ends meet.
The program initiative targets helping those individuals afford the basic necessities of housing, food, child care, health care and transportation. The Local Vision site allows individuals to donate toward an item for someone else in need. Items include beds for children, diapers and wipes, children’s book and more. The site provides additional information about the services that Local Vision provides.
In transferring the website to a United Way managed domain, there is flexibility to make real-time changes and updates to the site and the financial freedom to allocate funds to better help the community.
Anyone who would like to help support Local Vision can visit the new website page at https://www.gsvuw.org/localvision and read more about the program and choose to donate toward helping families.
