SUNBURY — Students may not want to think about going back to school, but at least they can party before they do.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will host its third annual Beck Back-To-School Block Party on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Grace S. Beck Elementary School Playground.
The safari-themed event will include free food, music, games and activities for kids, such as face-painting, yard games, a safari-themed scavenger hunt and more. All families will be allowed to fill a bag with free produce provided by Dressler’s Farm and Whispering Pines. All activities are provided by local businesses in the Greater Susquehanna Valley.
The Early Childhood Education department of the GSVUW aims to increase family engagement and create a positive impact on family behaviors and child development in the local area, according to the local chapter. This event connects the members of the community with the resources the Early Childhood Education department provides, as well as with local business and their services. It's also a great opportunity for families to learn, laugh and play together before the school year begins.
— JOE SYLVESTER