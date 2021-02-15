The number of people seeking help from their local clearinghouse for human and social services jumped by about 50 percent last year in Pennsylvania as people struggled to pay rent, stay current on utility bills and afford food as a result of the pandemic, the United Way said.
More than 430,000 people called and texted the free social and human services hotline 211 or searched on its online database last year, the United Way said. That grew from almost 288,000 in 2019, according to the United Way.
"It's definitely COVID-related," said Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman. "We anticipated people were stuck at home and unable to access resources. It was a key contact for us when we were trying to find services for people. I think it's only going to go up as time goes on."
211 is the free, confidential, 24/7/365 service that connects Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area that are available to help. In 2020, more than 260,000 people called or texted 211 for help. PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance at www.pa211.org. More than 170,000 users searched PA 211’s publicly available community resource database.
The GSV United Way marketed the number for individuals to call throughout the pandemic, including creating yard signs, said Troutman.
The number helped struggling individuals find food and other services and has been updated this year to include up-to-date information on the vaccine in the Valley, said Troutman.
Housing and shelter requests continue to rise, reaching a higher number almost every month, according to PA 211 data through January. Last month's number, 12,669, was the highest figure, more than double the figure last January, said Kristen Rotz, who is president of the United Way of Pennsylvania and executive director of PA 211.
“PA 211 helped make sure homebound individuals could get home-delivered groceries and meals," said Rotz. "PA 211 partnered with the county government to connect people to factual information about COVID-19. PA 211 helped provide financial assistance to families struggling from the loss of work. The last 12 months proved that PA 211 is highly-adaptable to meet the needs of individuals in our communities and to provide a reliable place to turn for help in the midst of uncertainty."
In a normal year, housing, utility and food assistance are the top needs that people report to PA 211, and that was the case in 2020, but on a much higher order of magnitude, Rotz said.
“The increase in numbers reflects an increase in needs resulting from the pandemic, and increased efforts to get the word out about 211 so those who never had to ask for help before had an accessible and supportive place to turn,” Rotz said.
The service helped make sure homebound people could get home-delivered groceries and meals, while it helped provide financial assistance to families struggling from a loss of work and worked with county governments to connect people to information about COVID-19, the United Way said.
Of the people calling 211 last year, there were 70,000 first-time callers who never had to ask for help before the pandemic changed their situation, said Emily Aubele, the statewide quality assurance director for PA 211.
Now, more people are requesting new connections to mental health services and other health-related services as they suffer the effects of stress, trauma and social isolation, Aubele said.
To reach PA 211, dial 211 from your phone or text your zip code to 898-211. A guided search for community resources is also available at www.pa211.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.