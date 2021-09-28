The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is partnering with Bucknell University and Susquehanna University to offer virtual tutoring sessions to students in kindergarten through grade 12 in the Susquehanna Valley.
The virtual tutoring sessions offer up to two hours per week of tutoring over Zoom. College student tutors from Susquehanna and Bucknell receive training and close staff supervision. The program offers tutoring in the following subjects: Reading/early literacy, math, science, literature/English, and history (with K-5 options limited to reading/early literacy and/or math only). Parents, or students over 18 years old, can sign up at www.gsvuw.org/tutoring or on the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.