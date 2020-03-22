The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way still has ways for people to volunteer during quarantines and social distancing, according to United Way CEO/President Joanne Troutman.
The United Way's website at www.gsvuw.org has a "Covid-19 volunteering" tab where people can click and sign up to be considered for volunteerism in safe ways.
"We are asking for volunteer names so as the needs arrive, we can plug them in," said Troutman. "I don't recommend anyone going out and doing their own thing. I don't want to discourage people from doing good deeds, but we need to be careful about infection control and putting safeguards in place to protect people."
Anyone under the age of 60 who is not immunocompromised can sign up for volunteerism. Most of the needs are for food distribution and delivery because many of the current volunteers for various organizations are older citizens, said Troutman.
"We just know there will be more needs that emerge in the coming weeks," said Troutman. "There are so many caring loving wonderful people in the community, but we are asking people to pause and ask questions before they do it."
In terms of donations, many food pantries receive funding for food, but they need toiletries more than anything, including soaps, shampoos, laundry detergent, baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste, said Troutman.
She noted that anyone who needs social service help should call 2-1-1, a 24-hour line for those in need of food, diapers, or information about physical and mental health support.
People should also check on elderly neighbors and those living alone by calling them or doing so safely because of the risks of exposing, she said.
Many nonprofit organizations and charities also have ways to donate online on their website, Troutman noted.
The RiverWoods Meals on Wheels program, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and Albright Care Services and serves the Lewisburg, Watsontown and Milton areas, is open to volunteers, said coordinator Cindy Walker.
"We've had a couple of people drop out because of their own vulnerability, and I've lost some of my volunteers who are over 60," said Walker. "I've been contacted by displaced teachers, so we'll have set up and trained next week. The door is open for people to come out and volunteer."
The program was suspended for a week, but it will start back up on Monday with new guidelines. Volunteers will be screened, recipients only have one choice of meal and the meals will be placed in a container outside the recipient's home so there's no face to face contact, said Walker.
The program serves 90 people and volunteers are down to 30 people from its usual 50, said Walker.
Riverwoods can be reached by calling 570-522-1934 or by emailing Cynthia.Walker@AlbrightCare.org.
Gale Zalar, the CEO of the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. (CSO) in Shamokin, said the emergency food bank does need donations and volunteers.
"They can reach out to the office at CSO (by calling 570-644-6575)," said Zalar. "We may need help bagging food or some things like that."