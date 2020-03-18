SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, with lead support from the Degenstein Foundation, has established a fund to support the emerging needs of families in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties affected by business and community shutdowns related to COVID-19.
With the closing of schools, government offices, childcare centers and non-essential businesses, there is an anticipated rise in reduced work hours and even lay-offs, which will lead to financial challenges for many ALICE families in the region. The United Way is collaborating closely with Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. as well as other partners, such as schools, to ensure people’s most essential needs are being met.
“We need to support our most vulnerable community members during this time of crisis. We are helping individuals as best as we can and are doing everything we can to keep them afloat during these pressing times," said Lois Passi, chair of the Local Vision project at the United Way, in a prepared announcement.
Partners have already come together to ensure that a network of food distribution is well established. Most local school districts have announced mid-day grab-and-go food options. Food pantries, which normally are staffed by elderly, who are the most at-risk for severe illness, are being staffed with volunteers who have signed up through United Way.
Food pantries and schools are also being provided with toiletries, made possible by the fund, as well as vouchers for over-the-counter medications. Medications, including acetaminophen and cough syrup for adults and children, have been donated by Custom Care Pharmacy and are available with a voucher at A Community Clinic in Sunbury. Additionally, staff and volunteers are being provided with rationed hand sanitizer.
Anyone needing support should call 2-1-1, which is a 24/7 helpline for individuals with human service needs. Dial 2-1-1 to get connected to a trained community specialist that can connect individuals to resources in the area. The United Way and other partner agencies will use 2-1-1 as the referral service to triage and make referrals. If you or someone you know is experiencing a human service need for rent, food, energy assistance or other needs, please call 2-1-1.
The United Way and the entire community are grateful to the Degenstein Foundation for their consistent support of our community, particularly during times of crisis. The United Way, local Community Action Agencies, faith-based groups, and others are continuing to adapt to changes in community needs as the crisis come more complex.
“Although these are times of encouraged social distancing, we are emboldened by the sense of togetherness and collectiveness that our community has shown to prepare for and address community needs from COVID-19 responses,” said Joanne Troutman, GSV United Way President & CEO. “We hope that our community can stay healthy and will continue to LIVE UNITED.”
United Way and its partners are assuring the public that food supply is abundant at this time. Donors who want to assist with community need are being encouraged to consider either a monetary donation to the fund, or to donate toiletries, diapers, or cleaning products.
If you, your community group or business would like to get involved by donating to the fund or volunteering, please visit www.gsvuw.org or contact United Way at 570-988-0993 or admin@gsvuw.org. Please note that, in an effort to protect our staff and clients, the United Way and Community Action Agency offices in Sunbury are closed during the shutdown. However, all staff are working remotely and accessible.