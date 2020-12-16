SUNBURY — An '80s bands concert that was postponed due to COVID-19 is now once again scheduled for at Spyglass Ridge Winery but this time it will be a two-day event.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way announced the "LIVE UNITED LIVE" music festival, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in the five counties of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties will be held on June 5 and 6.
The music festival will feature Without Reason, Dokken, Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford, Jack Russel's Great White, George Lynch, Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown & PJ Farley of Trixter and Joey Cassata and more bands to be announced.
The concert will also include food and beverage stands.
All proceeds from the two-day event will go towards the creation and further development of youth mental health initiatives in the Valley.
Tickets for the event are $89 and on sale at https://lulmusicfestival.brownpapertickets.com/
The event is contingent on COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, according to Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way officials.
Ticket holders are entitled to a refund or new ticket in the event of a rescheduling or cancellation.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA