Adverse childhood experiences have a strong influence on common and social problems, according to Dr. Rob Anda, co-founder and co-principal investigator of the Kaiser Permanente ACE (adverse childhood experiences) Study.
Anda was the guest speaker on Wednesday night at a GROW: Gaining Resiliency and Obtaining Wellness virtual event. The GROW Initiative, hosted by The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Columbia/Montour United Ways, is a joint effort to create a more trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive community. GROW has multiple pathways and tracks of learning and growth in health care, education, workforce, law enforcement, human services, and the community.
"We don't want to treat our childhood experiences as if they are a disease," said Anda. "They are not a health condition... Our ACEs are not our destiny. They do for groups of people show a significant increase in risk as the amount of adversity accumulates."
Many issues in adulthood — health problems, mental health, smoking and substance abuse, body weight issues, risk of violence, even job performance — are influenced by adverse childhood experiences, said Anda.
The community needs to support parents so they transmit less adversity to children and those children can grow up and not have the same negative experiences, said Anda.
Children's brains have twice as many synapses as adults' brains. What gets experienced gets wired—a process called adaptation — and persistent stress changes brain architecture, he said.
ACE causes problems
Adverse childhood experiences cause disrupted neurodevelopment; social, emotional and cognitive impairment; adoption of health-risk behaviors; disease, disability and social problems; and early death, said Anda.
Adverse childhood experiences are common, and include household dysfunction, abuse or neglect, said Anda.
Being trauma-informed means rephrasing the trauma: "iI's not what's wrong with you it's what happened to you," said Anda.
The ACE Score provides a chance to see the story of your life and bring hope out of the experience. Reframe the narrative to create a different path for the future that has hope, meaning and purpose, said Anda.
PAYS Data
Using data from Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way released the Addressing Youth Mental Health in Rural Central Pennsylvania report in January 2020. The report showed that youth in rural areas are 1.8 times more likely to take their own life and nearly 40 percent of youth in the Valley feel sad or depressed most days.
"Youth mental health continues to be a major issues and crisis in our region and the country," said Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "It's even more crucial here in our rural communities where children are nearly twice as likely to die by suicide."
Dr. Paul Kettlewell, of Geisinger, said he personally believes "that in the last 20 years the single most important areas of research fall under the category" of ACEs.
"It is compelling research that should impact all of health care," said Kettlewell.
More events coming
Wednesday's event was the first of several over the next few months, said Troutman.
"We hope to create a more trauma-sensitive and informed community," said Troutman.
GROW will also host Dr. Marleen Wong from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 8. Since 1984, Dr. Wong has with victims after school shootings and acts of terrorism. Her work includes mental health and suicide prevention,.
The GROW spring event’s series will conclude with a virtual summit on May 27. The summit is for educators, government officials, business leaders, medical and human service professionals, local decision-makers, and more. The Summit will feature guest speakers, break-out sessions with professional-driven tracks, and a keynote address from John Shipp, who has a renowned documentary and is an award-winning author.
Geisinger is the premier presenting sponsor and supporter of the initiative and events. GROW would like to recognize the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for its sponsorship.