BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University opened a Small Business Recovery Program to aid local businesses in recovery from the economic downturn brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Established through its Zeigler College of Business, the university will offer help to regional small businesses in professional sales assistance, social media and marketing strategy, business strategy redevelopment, cost structures and monitoring, tax guidance, customizing services.
The program does not offer financial assistance.
For more information or to fill out a request form, visit https://intranet.bloomu.edu/zcob-business-recovery-signup.
