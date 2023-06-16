Temple University and Central Susquehanna Opportunities will investigate energy use, energy transition perspectives and the implications of various energy transition policies and technologies on underserved communities. The investigation is made possible thanks to a 3-year, $2.5 million grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to Pecan Street Inc.
University and local community partners will expand Pecan Street’s household energy research network to four new regions focused on equitable energy – Oklahoma City, central Pennsylvania, Atlanta, and Portland, Ore. More than 200 homes in traditionally underserved communities will be equipped with Pecan Street’s energy research equipment, addressing a critical data gap for low-income communities and households of color.
Key to the expansion will be the local community organizations and university researchers in each region. In addition to contributing to Pecan Street’s ongoing energy data monitoring research, participants will work with local researchers to address specific local needs and benefits.
The Sloan Foundation has previously supported Pecan Street’s research expansion in Puerto Rico, Detroit, New York and California and the development of advanced cloud-based data analysis tools for researchers.
Launched in Austin in 2009, Pecan Street established the first energy research network of real customers by equipping participants’ homes with sensors that measure electricity from multiple circuits 24 hours a day. It has evolved into a world-class research organization, helping accelerate the transition to clean energy and expanding its expertise into other data-focused climate needs, including water and soil carbon.