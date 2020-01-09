SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Symphony Orchestra was awarded a $500 grant from Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy in recognition of its efforts to feature music composed by women.
Jordan Randall Smith, visiting assistant professor of music and conductor of the Susquehanna University Symphony Orchestra, said the grant will be used to support a concert featuring the music of Florence Price, the first African American woman to have her work performed by a major symphony orchestra.
That concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, in Susquehanna’s Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
The grant will also support a short-term residency from composer Alexandra Gardner, of Baltimore, who will be on campus April 3, to lecture and conduct clinics with the university’s Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra.
The Symphony Orchestra will perform her composition, “Banyan,” at its final concert of the year at 7:30 p.m. April 30, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
A faculty/student ensemble will perform Gardner’s piece, “Vixen,” at a Feb. 11 concert, while the Symphonic Band will perform the Gardner composition, “Perseids,” at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association annual conference in April.
Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy was founded in 2008 to advocate for the performance of women composers by orchestras and ensembles and to address the place of women composers (historic and contemporary) in today’s repertoire of orchestras and ensembles in the U.S. and internationally.