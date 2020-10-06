SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is hosting a virtual panel of local religious leaders moderated by Susquehanna’s Chaplain Scott Kershner, for interfaith dialogue at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The panelists are all leaders in the Sunbury Together of Northumberland County Interfaith group: Rabbi Nina H. Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury; Rev. Rich Fangmann, Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury; Ann Keeler Evans, minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley; and Sonia Ammar, Sunbury.
Representatives of the Culture and Religion Alliance of Montour and Columbia counties will also join the panel.
“Despite narratives of cultural polarization all around us, a diverse group of religious leaders in Sunbury is working cooperatively to build bridges of understanding and make our communities better for everyone,” Kershner said.
Viewers will “meet these leaders, be inspired by their stories, and learn why they feel compelled by their respective faith traditions to do this important work," said Kershner.
Mandel, on Sunday, said she had been contacted some time ago by Kershner.
"We, meaning those in Sunbury Together, had to figure out when we might be available," Mandel said.
Some of what will be discussed is exactly how the group came together and what they have done in the community to bring different faiths together.
Sonia Amar, on Sunday, noted that about a year ago they had a similar forum and expected that the discussion would center on the topic of how they got together and the many events they've held in Sunbury.
To register, go to https://www.sualum.com/s/1872/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=1872&gid=2&pgid=1089&cid=2566&ecid=2566&crid=0&calpgid=513&calcid=1339.