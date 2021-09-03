BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University has received federal COVID-19 relief funding to provide block grants and special conditions awards, to all enrolled students due to the financial impact of the pandemic.
The $10.7 million provided to the university is part of the American Rescue Plan and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III). The Federal Government provides discretion on how to award the emergency financial aid grants to students; however, it clearly articulates that institutions are expected to prioritize students with exceptional needs. These grants may be used for any component of a student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care, or child care.
The grants will range from $200 to $1,250 for the fall 2021 semester and will be based on expected family contribution (EFC) per submitted FAFSAs. Students with no submitted FAFSA will receive $200.