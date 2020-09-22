LEWISBURG — Residents living near Bucknell University are advised that the institution will test its emergency notification systems at noon today.
During the test, the Bucknell will send a notification via text message, email and phone to students, faculty and staff members who have signed up to receive emergency notifications. A similar message will be broadcast over the campus-wide public address system and will likely be heard by neighbors in residential areas around campus, including both sides of Route 15.