HARRISBURG – Close to 900,000 voters have applied to vote by mail for the June 2 primary, the state Secretary of State told lawmakers on Thursday.
The roughly 880,000 applications for mail-in ballots is eight-times more mail-in votes than Pennsylvania has ever seen in a presidential primary, Secretary of State Kathryn Boockvar said during a hearing on the state’s effort to prepare for holding the primary in June.
Voters have until May 26 to apply for a mail-in ballot.
In 2016, there were about 3.2 million votes cast in the Pennsylvania presidential primary -- 1.66 million votes cast in the Democratic primary and 1.55 million in the Republican primary, according to state data.
This comes after the state last year took steps to make voting by mail available to anyone who requests it. Prior to Act 77, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf last October, voters could only get absentee ballots by saying that they weren’t going to be available to vote in-person due to work, military service, college or other reason.
The Wolf Administration has been encouraging people to vote by mail to limit the number of people at the polls as the state tries to manage social-distancing efforts while running the election, Boockvar said.
But the state also been reluctant to eliminate in-person voting, she said, in part because Pennsylvania hasn’t yet developed a handicapped-accessible way for disabled voters to vote by mail, she said.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, a former Army colonel, said that while serving in Afghanistan he helped plan for the election security during elections in that country. He’s worried about the potential for fraud as Pennsylvania expands access to mail-in voting, Mastriano said.
“I feel a bit dubious about this,” said state Mastriano said.
Wendy Underhill, Director-Elections and Redistricting, National Conference of State Legislatures, said that five states, including Colorado, where she lives, already use all mail-voting. Nevada, Maryland New Jersey are considering switching to all-mail voting due to concenrs about the pandemic, she said.
Underhill said that other than the potential than another member in a household could coerce a person to vote one way or another, there’s little reason to believe that mail-voting creates problems with fraud.
There is also evidence that it increased voter-turnout, she said.
In Utah, some counties offer voting by mail, but not all do.
In 2018, when turnout between two neighboring counties in Utah was compared, the turnout in the county that offered mail-in voting was 8 points higher than one that didn’t, she said.
Boockvar said that people requesting mail-in ballots must provide a Social Security number or a driver’s license number when applying to allow verification of their identity. Then, when the ballots are returned, county workers verify the signature on the ballot compared to the signature on record.
“That front-end, back-end verification” will limit the potential for fraud, she said.
The spike in mail-in voting will create problems for counties, said Jeff Greenburg, election director for Mercer County.
“We expected some difficulty and some hiccups,” he said. But the scope of the problems are going to be far more substantial than anyone predicted before the pandemic.
That’s like, he said: “We were expecting 30 inches of snow. What we’re getting is the equivalent of 10 feet.”
As a result, it may take days for counties to determine who won many elections, he said.