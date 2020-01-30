SUNBURY —Two cases involving unrelated child abuse accusations were continued in Northumberland County Court on Wednesday.
Anthony Zarski, 72, of Coal Township, accused of sexually assaulting four young girls last summer was charged in September by Coal Township police charged with two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.
Zarski touched and fondled four girls between the ages of 6 and 12. A nurse told police that Zarski regretted what he did to those girls and he's been doing it for almost 20 years, police said. Zarski remains a county inmate in lieu of $85,000 cash bail.
In an unrelated child abuse case, a hearing for Andre Adgerson, 19, of Strong, was continued until a later date due to the unavailability of the arresting officer. Adgerson is accused of assaulting his 5-month-old son on May 8 after the child became fussy. The boy suffered bruising to the neck, face, ears, arms and chest, but Adgerson claimed to have blacked out, police said.
Adgerson is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary of harassment.
Adgerson remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.
