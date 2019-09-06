SUNBURY — Behind-the-scenes volunteers working the concession stand at Braves Stadium are the unsung heroes for the Shikellamy Marching Band. Their work helps to raise money to support the 46-person band and color guard.
“We don’t even have time to see the games, but I can hear when something is happening,” said Sherry Strouse, vice president of the Shikellamy Marching Band Association, at Friday night’s home game versus the Loyalsock Lancers. Loyalsock won 30-12. Read more about the game on Page C1.
Besides working the concession stand, Strouse, of Sunbury, said, “we try in other ways to raise money for the marching band.”
The fundraising is for uniforms, the buses, the food, band camp for two weeks, shoes, gloves and tournament participation.
Strouse got involved in the associator initially because her son is in marching band, in the color guard.
“I came with him, got to know other parents and decided to help any way I could,” she said.
That was two years ago. Now she is one of four association officers — they, and six other regular volunteers comprise the group.
“We’re a hard-working group,” added Brandi Ferster, of Northumberland Borough. She has been a band booster for eight years, she said.
On a typical night the group might take in $800-$900.
“On a really good night,” Ferster said, “such as when we play Selinsgrove high school, the stadium is packed and we can bring in $3,000.”
The group is all volunteers. Sometimes the food sold is donated; other times, they have to buy the food themselves.
On Friday night, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, freshly cut french fries, cheese sticks and chicken fingers were just a few things for sale.
Cutting the fries was new volunteer Joe Adams, of Sunbury. “This is my first time helping out,” he said. “I work the grill too.”
“The kids work their butt off,” Ferster said, “so it’s the least we can do to help them out.”
“I try to get out and ask parents to volunteer,” Strouse said. “Because we need a lot of help. I enjoy doing it. I love the kids. And I love football.”
Anyone wanting to join the association, or make a contribution, “is welcome to do so,” Strouse said. Mail contributions to: Shikellamy Band Association, P.O. Box 213, Sunbury, Pa., 17801.