There are tons of events for kids of all ages — and adults looking to have some fun — to celebrate Halloween. Send additional events to news@dailyitem.com
Weekends
HALLOFUN at KNOEBELS
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
ELYSBURG HAUNTED HOUSE
Fridays and Saturdays
today
HALLOWEEN PARADE/Selinsgrove, 7-9 p.m.
thursday
HALLOWEEN PARADE/Sunbury
Oct. 22-23
Sunbury Cemetery and Ghost Tour at Spruce Street Cemetery
Oct. 22-30
Bannerville Haunted Hayride, 7547 Stage Road, McClure. Hosted by Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company
saturday
SPOOKY HAYRIDE/Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association is holding a spooky hayride Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7-10 p.m. at 8030 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg. Ages 4 and under — free; Between 5 and 12 — $5 and ages 13 and up — $7. Food Stand will be there.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Middleburg
Trunk or Treat at Port Ann Wesleyan Church, 2856 Troxelville Road, starting at 5 p.m. Featuring a hayride, food and games
TRICK OR TREAT/Selinsgrove
Children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
FALL FESTIVAL/Sunbury
A fall festival held noon to 6 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Fourth and Vine streets. Hosted by Sunbury Police Department. Free pumpkin painting and local churches joining with food, baked goods, crafts and entertainment. Festival opens by honoring first responders.
TRICK OR TREATING/Williamsport
Ghostly tales will intertwine with an afternoon of trick-or-treating at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., from 2-4:30 p.m. Free and open to the public but pre-registration is strongly suggested. At 2 p.m., author Jeffrey Frazier will share a powerpoint presentation on hauntings and other spooky occurrences throughout Pennsylvania. Frazier’s presentation may be a little too scary for younger children and so parental discretion is advised. His recent book, Pennsylvania Fireside Ghost Tales, is available for purchase in the Museum store and will be available for him to autograph. As a second segment of the afternoon, trick-or-treaters (aged 12 or younger) can visit the museum between 3 to 4:30 p.m. Guides will be stationed throughout the museum and will share a short segment on the history of the area, food traditions, or the role of children during a particular period of history. Treats will be distributed to the children in attendance. Children are encouraged to come in costume. Registration, which will be for one of the events or both of the events, may be accomplished by emailing at info@tabermuseum.org or by calling 570-326-3326. Ample parking in back of the museum or on the street.
Oct. 27
HALLOWEEN PARADE/Northumberland
Forms at 6 p.m. and starts moving at 7 p.m. at Kings Street Park. https://www.facebook.com/events/452490972714074/
Oct. 28
HALLOWEEN PARADE/Danville
The Danville Area Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m. starting at the intersection of Wall Street and East Market Street. Will not be using the old Paper Magic lot this year — line up will be at the soccer field parking lot and water plant. The parade will travel along East Market Street turning onto Mill Streets, onto Lower Mulberry Street and disbanding behind Cole’s. No political floats. Entry forms available on the Facebook page “Danville Halloween Parade,” at Beiters, Cole’s Hardware, and Danville Police Station.
HARVEST BASH/Lewisburg
Harvest Bash held 4-5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Themed games, activities and light refreshments. Costumes optional. For kindergarten to age 12. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or online.
Oct. 29
TRICK OR TREAT/Beaver Springs
Trick or Treat starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. RSVP to Jen at 570-658-2276.
Oct. 29-30
HAUNTED HOTEL/Watsontown
Watson Inn’s Fourth Annual Haunted Hotel open 7-10 p.m. Shop with local vendors while you stand in line. Enter the door at the parking lot entrance for your scare. $5 donation. Info: 570-713-9845.
Oct. 30
HALLOWEEN PARADE/Catawissa
7:30 p.m.
TRICK OR TREAT/Danville
6-9 p.m.
MUNCHKINS & PUMPKINS/Lewisburg
An intergalactic space jam of a celebration held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum during Munchkins and Pumpkins.
MARKET STREET MASK-A-RADE/Lewisburg
Market Street Mask-A-Rade is BACK! Join us on Downtown on Saturday, October 30th from 11 am to 4pm for Halloween fun!
SPOOKTOBER/Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority will host the family event Spooktober during the Market Street Mask-A-Rade being held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the downtown. Family friendly games and activities.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Middleburg
Trunk or Treat begins at 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. All children are welcome to attend.
TRICK OR TREAT/Middlecreek Township
Middlecreek Township’s Trick or Treat night will be held from 6-8 p.m.
BACK TO THE 80S DANCE PARTY/Northumberland
Back to the 80s Dance Party (Halloween edition) with Midnite Jam Sound System, 7:30 p.m. to midnight at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
HALLOWEEN 80S PARTY/Sunbury
A Halloween 80s Party held 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave.
TRICK OR TREAT/Sunbury
6-8 p.m.
Oct. 31
TRICK OR TREAT/Northumberland
6-8 p.m.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Shamokin
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road. Free event including fire truck, hot dogs, popcorn, hot cocoa and candy.
TRUNK OR TREAT/Sunbury
Trunk or Treat begins at 6:30 p.m. at the First Reformed Church, UCC, 160 Chestnut St. Public is invited.