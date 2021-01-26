Residents interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Evangelical Community Hospital flooded the hospital's registration hotline after it opened Monday.
Evangelical Community Hospital's new registration process for individuals eligible for Phase 1A of the PA Department of Health’s vaccination plan opened on Monday. Phase 1A includes health care workers, long-term care facility residents, individuals 65 and older, and those ages 16-64 with certain high-risk conditions.
Hotline operators answered 1,700 calls by 2 p.m. after opening at 8 a.m.
"On the opening day of registration, the hospital experienced an extremely high volume of calls to the line. Live operators were in place to take the calls and assist with scheduling vaccinations," Brian Wolfe, vice president of Clinic and Physician Practices, Evangelical Community Hospital, said. "At times, incoming calls were more than the system could answer or put in a holding position. We recognize a significant number of calls still went unanswered. The public is asked to have continued patience with scheduling processes at not only Evangelical, but at all vaccine provider locations."
Evangelical spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said the hospital has been receiving vaccine shipments weekly. It began administering the vaccine to employees in December and opened it up to eligible patients on Monday.
"The hospital has been administering vaccines from the original Phase 1A. Today's registration is the continuation of that process including the newly expanded eligibility list to the phase," Hollenbach said.
Eligible recipients should call 570-522-4530, then press 1, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Calls to this number will only be answered during the hours specified and will be answered by a live operator. Established patients of any Family Medicine of Evangelical or Internal Medicine of Evangelical practice who are 65 and older or 16-64 with a qualifying condition can also call their primary care office to register.
According to a release from the hospital, Evangelical is only vaccinating individuals and organizations qualifying for Phase 1A. Due to the number of individuals now qualifying for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, non-healthcare workers will be assessed an administrative fee for vaccination.
Evangelical will not charge healthcare workers who qualify for Phase 1A, but workers will be required to provide proof of healthcare employment during the registration process and when arriving for your vaccination.
Due to the number of individuals and organizations qualifying for Phase 1A, there will be an administrative fee assessed for individuals not working in healthcare. Health insurance information will be collected for billing purposes during the registration process and at the time of vaccination. Please bring your health insurance card to your appointment. Self-pay fees are $20 for the first dose and $35 for the second dose.
“We are encouraged by the number of individuals who have shown interest in receiving the vaccination as this is a key step in combating COVID-19 in our community,” Wolfe said. “Our systems are in place to begin serving the expanded population eligible for the vaccine. We do ask for patience as we work through the list of people who are eligible.”
Wolfe also said it is important for a patient who has been confirmed for an appointment to keep it or cancel as soon as possible.
"This allows for the most efficient use of the vaccine to reach the greatest amount of people in the community," he said.