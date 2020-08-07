Power is being restored to homes in Montour County as storms continue to roll across the Valley and the National Weather Service has put a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are developing across the state and could produce heavy rainfall this afternoon that may lead to flash flooding. The watch is in effect for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Centre, Clinton, Sullivan, Union and York counties.
A round of storms swept through the area this morning, knocking power out in Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties. As of 1 p.m. 255 PPL customers are without power in Montour County and 21 remain in the dark in Northumberland County.
PPL's outage map also shows 268 customers in Columbia County without power.
At the Point Drive-In in Northumberland County, the screen that runs parallel to Route 11 was knocked over with pieces of the screen lying on the ground between Route 11 and the original location of the screen.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong featuring gusts of wind up to 60 and possibly quarter-size hail swept through the Valley after 9 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.