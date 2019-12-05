COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail who attacked a fellow inmate charged with more than 100 felony counts related to sexual assault of a child and a teenager has been released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Brett Landau, 31, told county Detective Degg Stark that he kicked and punched Scott Snyder, 47, in the head on Nov. 2 "because he is a diddler," according to court documents. Landau is now facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge and a summary harassment charge.
Snyder, who is locked up on $300,000 cash bail, was arrested in October after Stonington State Police were dispatched to Lower Road in Shamokin after a report of a man with his pants down watching a girl through an opening in a fence. He told police he had done it before, according to court documents.
Snyder admitted that he broke into the victim's home and photographed a 14-year-old and a 3-year-old while they were sleeping and saved the pictures on his hard drive on his computer. Snyder said he also undid one of the victim's shirt, fondled her and took photos, police said.
Snyder is now facing 110 criminal charges, including 45 felony counts of child pornography and 45 felony counts of possessing photographs of sex acts of a child.
Video surveillance from the prison shows Landau walked up to Snyder, rub his palms together while looking around the area and then kicked Snyder in the head. As Snyder grabbed his head, Landau punched Snyder above the right eye, knocking him to the floor, according to court documents.
Correctional officers restrained Landau. Snyder was treated at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital before he was returned to the jail, according to court documents.
The charges against Landau were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Landau, who has pending charges in county court for theft, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in front of Gembic on the latest charges.
Snyder is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 27 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.