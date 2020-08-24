LEWISBURG — Borough officials and several area organizations want to assure the public they are working to keep them safe. They also want to let residents know how to help.
The borough has organized a news conference for 2 p.m. today to highlight measures taken to educate the public about COVID-19 and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The conference has been moved to the William Cameron Engine Company building because of the expected rain this afternoon.
“We are all in this together,” Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said. “We’re working together.”
Borough officials also are introducing Spotlight: Orange, a collaborative project of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the community which intends to be proactive about public health.
“We’re trying to give a positive message to the community, and it comes down to individual responsibility,” Wagner said. “Union County is a place that needs to listen to this message.”
The state Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Sunday, five of them in Union County. The county has had 359 cases since March, second to the 627 cases in Northumberland County, but higher than the 140 in Snyder and 123 in Montour counties.
Of the Union County cases, 102 were linked to federal prison facilities in the county.
The speakers at the news conference will include Wagner; Evangelical Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kendra Aucker; Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber President and CEO Robert Garrett; the borough’s Special Projects Coordinator Kim Wheeler; Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Director Ellen Ruby; Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Director of Development and Marketing Seth Joseph, and Lewisburg Borough Council President Debra Sulai.
“Evangelical Community Hospital has been at the forefront of the ongoing pandemic response,” according to a news release from Wheeler. “Bucknell University has rolled out its Bucknell Together reopening plan, and Lewisburg Borough combines initiatives like Open Air Dining and park picnic circles with an ongoing commitment to public health, safety and continuity of services.”
Wheeler added, “Public health and economic recovery are intertwined. Lewisburg Borough is committed to doing what needs to be done to keep infection numbers low and our reopening on track. We need everyone in the community to step up, too. Public health is a collection of individual choices. Let’s join together in the name of doing what’s right to support our neighbors and protect local businesses.”
“This is what we’re doing, this is how we’re doing it,” Wagner said, “wearing masks, keeping social distance, washing your hands. It’s not hard. This is your part.”
For ways to get involved, please email spotlightorangegroup@gmail.com or call 570-415-1999.