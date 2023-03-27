MIFFLINBURG — A 34-year-old Mifflinburg man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening along Route 45.
State police at Milton confirmed that Tyler L. Reichenbach was pronounced dead at the scene by officials from the Union County coroner's office.
The crash, reportedly involving a vehicle and the motorcycle, occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on Route 45, east of the Christ's United Lutheran Church, also known as the four-bells church.
According to police, Reichenbach was riding west on Route 45 at a high rate of speed. Marie R. Hubler, of Millmont, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Route 45 when she began to turn left into a driveway near the crest of a hill.
Police said Hubler tried to speed up through the westbound lane to avoid the collision, but the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle behind the rear tire. Reichenbach, who was wearing a helmet police said, was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hubler and a teen-aged passenger in the Tahoe were uninjured. They were treated at the scene but refused transport, officials said.