Two Valley counties are within the state’s metric window of 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, but state officials said Thursday they will take a regional and data-driven approach to open the portions of Pennsylvania as soon as May 8.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provided some clarification on Gov. Tom Wolf's phased plan as the state announced 1,369 new cases of the novel coronavirus but also took 201 probable COVID-19 related deaths off the state's latest data release.
There are five new confirmed cases in the Valley, all in Northumberland County. Three of the new cases are in the Sunbury ZIP Code, pushing the total to 36. Statewide, there have been 37,053 confirmed cases.
Wolf said Wednesday officials will lift social-distancing restrictions in phases, with the entire state starting in the red phase — meaning there is a stay-at-home order, and nonessential businesses and schools remain closed. In the yellow phase, the stay-at-home order would be lifted, and retail stores would reopen. Curbside and delivery would remain the preferred option for customers. To move to the yellow phase, a regional assessment will measure the COVID-19 cases per the population.
Based on 2019 Census data and cases the state has confirmed over the last two weeks, Snyder and Union counties would be under the 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. To be under the threshold, Montour County could not have more than 9 cases over a two-week window (based on a population of 18,230), Northumberland must be lower than 45 (based on 90,843 people), Snyder must be lower than 20 (based on 40,372 people) and Union needs to be lower than 22 (based on 44,923 people).
Between April 10 and April 23, Montour County had 18 new cases; Northumberland County, 53; Snyder County, 19, and Union County had 18. Union and Snyder are both under their 50/100,000 people ratio; Montour has had twice as many new cases as the metric would allow and Northumberland has eight more.
"The opening will be region by region," Levine said Thursday. "They metric will be very important. It's something we can measure."
By opening regionally, counties with lower numbers of COVID-19 cases may stay in the red phase until neighboring counties drop below the required threshold.
"It's not going to be done county by county, counties won't be isolated," she said. "We might have a county that is lower than others, but we would not open that county.
The ratio of new cases to residents will not be the only threshold, Levine said. There will need to be high-volumes of testing and "robust" contact tracing.
Enough testing available for individuals with symptoms and target populations such as those at high risk, health care personnel, and first responders.
Death toll drops
The Pennsylvania Department of Health slashed the state’s COVID-19 death toll on Thursday by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count were eliminated after further investigation.
The overall death toll now stands at 1,421, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier. The number of deaths confirmed by a positive virus test actually rose overnight by 69. Levine said Thursday that 270 probable deaths that had been added to the death toll were removed after further investigation.
“This verification process is very intensive and under normal circumstances, it can take months to complete,” she said. “We continue to refine the data that we are collecting to provide everyone this information in as near time as we possibly can. This is really difficult with thousands of reports each day.”
State health officials had recently changed the way they count COVID-19 deaths — now including probable deaths along with confirmed deaths — which resulted in a doubling of the state’s death toll in just four days. A probable death is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date across the state.
With the five new cases confirmed cases, the Valley has seen 190 confirmed cases. Northumberland County has had 82, followed by Montour (47), Snyder (31) and Union (30).
Curbside liquor sales
Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores have processed about 25,000 curbside orders since that program began on Monday, for sales totaling about $2.3 million, the agency said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday that its online order system also continues to expand its reach, from about 4,000 orders a day last week to more than 33,000 daily since Saturday, with five-day sales of more than $3 million.
More than 100 of the agency’s nearly 600 stores are currently filling online orders for delivery as well as curbside orders by appointment.
The online ordering system has been able to meet just a fraction of the public demand in Pennsylvania, where the stores retail nearly all hard liquor and much of the wine. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, the liquor stores handled about 180,000 transactions a day.