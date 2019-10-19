TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A man from the Dominican Republican visiting his brother in Watsontown died after being ejected onto the interstate and struck by two other vehicles early Saturday morning in Turbot Township.
Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley reported that the 22-year-old victim was Joan Fernado Valerio Jimenez, also known as Joan Valerio, who was staying with his brother locally in Watsontown. Police originally reported Jimenez as being from West Milton.
The accident occurred on I-80 near mile marker 214 in Northumberland County at 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 .m. Saturday by Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco. He died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma, Kelley said.
Jimenez was positively identified by family at UPMC Sunbury morgue, Kelley said.
Trooper Richard Camerer, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that passenger named Alondr Rodriguez Santos, 22, of Milton, was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2001 Honda CRV when they left the roadway in the south berm, re-entered the roadway crossing over both lanes of travel and left the roadway via the north berm. After leaving the roadway, the front of the CRV struck a guide rail, came back into the westbound right lane and came to its final resting position facing south, police said.
When the vehicle struck the guide rail, Jimenez was ejected and was laying in the right lane of the westbound travel lane. He was then struck by a 2007 GMC Acadia driven by a 35-year-old driver from Cleveland, Ohio, and a 2019 Tesla X driven by a 28-year-old driver from Jersey City, N.J.
Police did not identify the names of the two other drivers.
Santos is listed in critical condition at Geisinger in Danville by a nursing supervisor on Saturday evening.
PennDOT closed 1-80 westbound at Exit 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville) until 8:45 a.m. Traffic was being detoured via Routes 254 and 147, and motorists were able to reenter I-80 westbound at the Route 147/180 interchange.