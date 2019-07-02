GOWEN CITY — One female is dead following a crash involving three all-terrain vehicles and an automobile on Monday evening, according to state police at Stonington.
Police report this morning that a juvenile female was driving an ATV south on Route 125 with a juvenile female passenger at 6:10 p.m.
The driver of the ATV failed to stop at the intersection of 125 and Schwaben Creek Road in Upper Mahanoy Township. Police said the ATV pulled in front of a vehicle traveling west on Schwaben Creek Road and was struck by the vehicle.
The passenger on the ATV suffered fatal injuries according to police. The driver of the ATV was flown to Geisinger.
The Northumberland County Coroner was called to the scene of the crash shortly after the crash. Coroner James Kelley nor police had released the identity of anyone involved in the crash as of Tuesday morning. Emergency responders kept media far from the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Emergency responders from Northumberland, Schuylkill and Dauphin counties, as well as Geisinger's Life Flight helicopter also were called to the scene which is near the Northumberland/Schuylkill county line.
The crash shut down a section of Route 125 until at least midnight.
PennDOT issued a release at 9:50 p.m. advising motorists that Route 125 was closed between Route 3010 (Schwaben Creek Road) and County Line Road in the township due to the crash.
A detour was in place using local roads.