UPDATE: Route 11 north back open in Shamokin Dam Nov 4, 2022 3 hrs ago SHAMOKIN DAM — A part of Route 11 north has reopened at the 11/15 split in Shamokin Dam following a tractor-trailer crash this morning. Route 11 northbound lane was closed near the former Tedd's Landing. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. Tags Driver Route Shamokin Dam Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Crash North Morning Lane Update Tractor-trailer Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes