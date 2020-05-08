Saturday night's scheduled pay-per-view, no-fan sprint car race at Selinsgrove Speedway has been postponed until next Saturday as speedway officials await a response from the state government.
Track General Manager Steve Inch said this afternoon he had not heard back from state officials as of noon Friday and had to let teams planning on attending the 410 race know to allow for travel time.
"We’re going to treat it as a postponement until May 16 to give state representatives more time to work on it this coming week," Inch said this afternoon. "See if they can get the governor’s order reversed. They weren’t getting any response back as of noon and we had to let the teams know the status of the race."
Thursday night, Inch said speedway officials were contacted by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) about calling of the race, which was scheduled to be aired on pay-per-view and run with no fans in the stands.
Track officials said State Reps. David Rowe and Barb Gleim worked with track officials Thursday and Friday to save the event.
"After receiving approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and local officials within the last seven days to stage a non-social, non-spectator sprint car racing event on May 9 at Selinsgrove Speedway, the DCED was directed by the governor’s office to reverse course late on Wednesday at which time the DCED called the speedway with an order to shut down the event.
All drivers and teams who were already entered for the May 9 race are automatically entered for May 16, Inch said. In the event any entered teams cannot attend the May 16 race, all monies will be refunded.