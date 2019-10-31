Selinsgrove resident John Schreier is the newest member of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' Hall of Fame for his "exceptional service" during 30 years of military work.
Schreier was among two servicemen who received the honor Wednesday from Gov. Tom Wolf in Harrisburg. The other inductee, John Brenner, of York County, was awarded posthumously.
"A successful nominee will have gone beyond the normal expectations of their position or duties to provide selfless service to veterans or members of the National Guard," according to the state website.
Schreier joined the U.S. Army Reserve at the age of 18 in 1969 during the Vietnam War and spent six years devoting his time to the military.
"I was born into the culture," he said of his father and other relative's military service.
In 1974 Schreier took a job at UPS and was out of the military for about nine years before joining the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a logistician.
He excelled in his work and "influenced the inception of the 166th Regional Training Institute’s Pre-Warrant Officer Candidate Course and Warrant Officer Candidate Course Programs at Fort Indiantown Gap," according to the state website announcing Schreier's induction.
Both programs were nationally recognized as the benchmark for training and development among the regions and commanders across the nation.
In October 2006, Schreier was selected as the Command Chief Warrant Officer by the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. In the position, he "influenced a policy change that remains in effect today, which supports the promotion of soldiers" and has attributed to the improvement in the quality and doubling of warrant officer applicants, according to the state.
Schreier said the work was important to him because "it gives more opportunities to soldiers" and provides them an opportunity for long-term training.
He's been retired from the military for a decade and said the nomination into the Hall of Fame that features about 40 other Pennsylvania military members was a surprise.
"My goal was never to get into the Hall of Fame, but what a wonderful, unexpected ceremony," Schreier said.
He was joined at the award ceremony by his wife, Donna; son Michael and daughter-in-law, Natalie; daughter Denice and grandchildren, Kevin and Abby; and sister, Karen Paris.
"I am so proud of him," said Schreier's wife, Donna.
Schreier said she deserves credit for taking care of the family while he was away during his years of service.
"My wife was a huge support when I was gone, which was a ton," he said.