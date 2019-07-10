SHAMOKIN — Firefighters brought a blaze at 142 E. Lincoln St., directly across from the city's Rescue Fire Company, under control an hour and 40 minutes after the first call was made to 911 late Tuesday night.
Flames were shooting out of the third floor and roof area during the fight and smoke rose from adjoining structures on either side — the Kallaway Center for the Arts at 144 E. Lincoln to the left, and 138 E. Lincoln to the right.
Fire crews mounted an interior and exterior attack at 142 E. Lincoln St., using a ladder truck to access the roof of 144 E. Lincoln to crawl over to the roof. The home at 142 took the most damage, mostly to the third and fourth floors and a rooftop shared living space. The top floor is a shared space for tenants.
Two firefighters were observed being treated and monitored for apparent smoke inhalation; both appeared to recover.
At 11:40 p.m., Shamokin Bureau Fire Chief Bruce Rogers ordered all firefighters to evacuate the building over fears it would collapse, according to public 911 radio communications.
At 12:20 a.m., fire crews reportedly experienced fire at the back of the building during overhaul, according to the 911 reports.
Shamokin Police Patrolman Bill Zalinski said they helped clear the building out but were unable to make further entry into the parts of the building where the flames were spreading without firefighting gear.
Zalinski said they believe everyone escaped the residence safely, but firefighters had been searching the home for residents at the time of the evacuation.
Red Cross representatives arrived on scene around 1 a.m., according to 911 radio reports.
The original 911 dispatch was made at 11 p.m.