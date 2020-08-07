A thunderstorm has knocked power out to more than 800 homes and businesses in Montour County along with one of three movie screens at the Point Drive-In.
According to PPL's outage map, 839 customers are without power in Montour County, including a large area covering parts of Danville, Riverside and Mahoning Township. The map also shows 169 homes are in the dark in area area covering Cooper and Mahoning townships along Route 11.
There are also 21 customers in Northumberland County without power as of 10:15 a.m. PPL's outage map also shows more than 1,200 customers in Columbia County without power.
At the Point Drive-In in Northumberland County, the screen that runs parallel to Route 11 was knocked over with pieces of the screen lying on the ground between Route 11 and the original location of the screen.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong featuring gusts of wind up to 60 and possibly quarter-size hail swept through the Valley after 9 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.