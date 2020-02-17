NEW BERLIN — Fire of an unknown origin gutted a Union County auto detailing business just before 5 Monday evening.
There were no reported injuries, but the fire at Kauffman's Auto Detailing and Aluminum Polishing, 740 Smith Road, Limestone Township, caused the roof of one part of the two-story-height garage to collapse.
Firefighters from several companies had the fire under control within a half hour after it started.
"The cause is unknown," New Berlin Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Resseguie said shortly afterward. "We have to get in there and investigate. We just got it under control."
He said the fire was not considered suspicious.
Fire apparatus and fire hoses blocked the road in front of the rural business. Neighbor Eva Linke, who lives one-half mile past the business, was parked down the road and could not get to her home. She said there was no other way in.
"I have to be somewhere at 6:30 and I have pets to feed," she said as she stood in the road holding the leash of her collie at about 6 p.m.
Linke was sorry to hear about the fire, saying owner Jonathan Kauffman ran a good business.
"He polishes trucks, big trucks," she said. "He's amazing what he does. He has a huge following."
Resseguie said that in addition to units from New Berlin, units from Mifflinburg, Penns Creek, Winfield, Middleburg, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg also answered the alarm, which was first dispatched at 4:53 p.m.
At least one tanker was drawing water from a pond across the road.
The fire companies cleared the scene a few minutes before 8 p.m., according to a Union County 911 dispatcher.