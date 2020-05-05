The first COVID-19-related death in a Union County resident was confirmed by state health officials on Tuesday, the second death in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus.
Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo signed off on COVID-19 as a probable cause of death for a county resident on April 22 but he isn’t certain if that death is the one the state counted in its latest data update.
Adamo said because of the way the state’s collecting pandemic death data, the figure released Tuesday could be a death he’s unaware of.
“I don’t know where they’re pulling their data,” Adamo said.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced 865 new COVID-19 cases, but 554 new deaths as the state continues to reconcile data on deaths. According to the DOH, there have now been 3,012 deaths related to COVID-19 amid 50,957 total cases.
Until Tuesday, the only other Valley death was attributed to a Snyder County resident on April 1.
Union County Commissioners weren’t aware of the reported death when they met for a public meeting Tuesday. Michelle Dietrich, emergency management coordinator, said she’s not privy to death data and only learns of positive cases from the state.
“We should have been notified. It’s not secret confidential information to report there’s a death,” Preston Boop, commissioner chairman, said. “I find it difficult to imagine there was one reported out of Harrisburg and we know nothing about it.”
The state and Pennsylvania coroners are at odds over the reporting of COVID-19 deaths.
Coroners argue state law mandates they be made aware of all deaths considered a public health hazard and that they should serve as a centralized source for death data for the pandemic.
However, the state counts COVID-19 deaths as natural. Adamo explained that if a patient is under a physician’s care for 24 hours or longer and died of the disease, the state allows the doctor to sign off and doesn’t mandate coroners be notified.
Facilities can decide to report such deaths directly to a coroner which, Adamo said, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg agreed to do. The hospital reported the Valley’s first death to Adamo, he said. Due to an addressing quirk, it eventually was attributed to Snyder County.
Adamo pointed out that the state’s data collection is lagging. The Health Department has updated and adjusted its figures, causing county counts to move up or down. In late April, the state removed more than 200 deaths from its count.
Local cases
There were seven new local cases announced Tuesday, all in Northumberland County. There have now been 228 confirmed cases in the Valley, including 107 in Northumberland County, 50 in Montour, 38 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
State health officials say 495 separate nursing or personal care homes have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, including two local facilities. One property in Northumberland and one in Union County have accounted for nine confirmed cases, including six residents and three health care workers.
Statewide, 2,029 deaths are tied to personal or nursing homes.
Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledged that the state, as it begins allowing many businesses to reopen in 24 counties this Friday, will be unable to investigate or enforce every complaint about an employer not following his administration's safety guidance to protect workers and customers.
On a conference call with reporters, Wolf acknowledged fielding complaints from lawmakers from various regions about lifting restrictions there sooner, or removing hard-hit nursing homes from regional case counts that factor into whether he will lift restrictions.
However, Wolf said it is not realistic to ignore case counts in prisons and nursing homes, and he said that setting a schedule to reopen counties would be arbitrary.
“What we’re trying to do is keep people safe ... and we’re going to be guided by that as we were guided in opening 24 counties last week," Wolf said. "The next round, when it comes, is going to come when we feel it's OK to open another series of counties.”
Real estate transactions
Starting Friday, real estate activity can resume in areas designated as yellow under the governor’s reopening plan, albeit with limitations. That includes no more than two people in a property at one time for in-person inspections, showings or walk-throughs, and social distancing precautions must be taken as well, including masks.
Hank Lerner, director of law and policy for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, said social distancing guidelines mean that open houses are pretty much off the table. But, he said, the Wolf administration should have allowed three people to go into houses together to accommodate both spouses and their agent. Otherwise, two such tours might be necessary, thus potentially increasing exposure to the virus, Lerner said.