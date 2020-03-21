HARRISBURG — Businesses and Republican lawmakers immediately pushed back against Gov. Tom Wolf’s Thursday order mandating that all “non-life-sustaining” businesses shutter their physical locations.
“While we understand the need for strong measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many of the industries listed as 'non-life-sustaining businesses' in the governor’s order are in fact part of the supply chain for other businesses listed as being a “life-sustaining” business,” the state’s largest chambers of commerce said in a joint statement on Friday.
Wolf on Friday said that the order will remain in place despite the criticism.
The state’s response is intended to learn from the lessons from other countries that have been dealing with coronavirus with the aim that “fewer Pennsylvania will become sick and fewer Pennsylvanians will die.”
Friday night, the state Department of Community and Economic Development announced that due to the volume of requests from businesses seeking waivers to be deemed "life-sustaining," enforcement of Wolf's order will not begin until Monday morning. The governor had initially indicated that enforcement would begin Saturday morning.
Earlier Friday evening, Wolf's administration issued new guidance that granted exceptions to a number of industries that had originally been deemed "non-life-sustaining, including the timber industry, coal mining, hotels, accountants, laundromats and law firms permitted by the courts.
Wolf said that the state’s definitions of life-sustaining and non-life-sustaining were developed using guidelines from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He added though that the state has created an appeal process for businesses to seek a waiver from the state to continue operating if they want to make the case that they ought to be considered “life-sustaining.”
“If you think you’ve been mistakenly classified, you should seek that waiver,” Wolf said.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that the number of new cases of coronavirus identified in Pennsylvania has been increasing dramatically.
On Tuesday, there were 20 new cases, on Wednesday, 37; on Thursday, 52, and on Friday, 83. In addition, the state announced its first coronavirus death on Wednesday.
Twenty-six of the 268 people identified with coronavirus in Pennsylvania required hospitalization, Levine said.
Those trends show “the need for the aggressive steps the governor has taken,” she said.
An illegal move?
Harrisburg attorney Marc Scaringi said Friday that he was preparing to file a lawsuit challenging Wolf’s move, arguing that the state’s definition for disaster doesn’t include disease outbreaks and that the governor’s move was too broad.
The state’s disaster definition refers to “man-made disasters,” such as oil spills, and “natural” disasters like hurricanes and floods. There is nothing in that definition that suggests a disease outbreak can be used to justify a disaster proclamation, he said.
Beyond that, any move by the governor should be narrowly-focused to address the problem. Wolf’s order on Thursday will close businesses in areas where the state has yet to find coronavirus.
“It’s a massive stretch,” Scaringi said.
Duquesne University law professor Bruce Ledewitz said that business owners impacted by Wolf’s decision have standing to try to get the courts to stop it.
He said he doubts they’ll be successful if they try, though.
Considering the grave danger to the public that the coronavirus outbreak poses, a judge isn’t likely to halt Wolf’s move, he said.
“That’s not a situation courts are likely to intervene in,” he said.
Ledewitz said that the suggestion that the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t qualify as a disaster is “arbitrary.”
The state’s disaster definition includes natural disasters, he said.
“If a disease outbreak isn’t a natural disaster, what is?”
Other states
While Wolf’s move prompted immediate push back from business groups and Republican lawmakers, his action was similar to those taken by other states that are grappling to control the spread of coronavirus.
The same day Wolf made his announcement, Gov. Gavin Newsom made a similar decree in California, ordering that residents in that state shelter in place.
Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered businesses to close there. Cuomo’s order added extra requirements limiting the movements of residents over the age of 70 – indicating that they are supposed to remain inside, that they are to refrain from visiting households with multiple people in them and that they should wear masks when in the company of others.
Political reaction
Republican lawmakers blasted Wolf for announcing just before the end of the business day on Thursday. Wolf’s order took effect Friday morning and the governor said enforcement will begin Saturday.
“Any announcement in an emergency event such as this calls for clear and efficient lines of communication, but the open-ended and short-noticed announcement today is the complete opposite and only adds to the sense of chaos many Pennsylvanians are struggling with tonight,” according to a statement from House Republican leaders. “These actions will shut down many small, family-owned shops and businesses, not only for the duration of this event, but possibly, and probably, forever,” they said.
Senate Republicans had called on the Wolf Administration to establish the process for businesses to appeal the state’s determination that their activities don’t qualify as “life-sustaining.”
“We understand that we are in uncharted territory as we try to prevent the spread of this deadly disease,” according to a statement from the Senate Republican leaders. “At the same time, we know that every business is life-sustaining to someone – whether employers or employees.”
While Republican lawmakers balked at Wolf’s move, House Democrats said the criticism was “off-base” considering the seriousness of the public health threat posed by coronavirus in Pennsylvania – the state has identified 268 cases, including one death.
“This is a matter of life and death, without hyperbole,” House leaders said in a statement. “That’s a reality we all need to confront. In conjunction with top medical professionals, the governor is leading our state and working to make the best decisions based on medical evidence.”
The controversy over Wolf’s move seems to be driven more by pressure from the business groups than a partisan division over how the state should be responding to the crisis, said G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster.
“I don’t see this as necessarily partisan,” he said, noting that other drastic steps taken by the state, such as closing all the schools, didn’t generate the same sort of backlash.
“The governor’s view is that ‘I have the responsibility to try to save the lives of the people of this Commonwealth, that’s first and foremost,” Madonna said. “This is one of the most dramatic expansions of government power, we’ve seen and it does have far-reaching impact on the economy.”